Michael Cutajar recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in clarinet performance from City University, London, studying with international clarinettist David Campbell. He achieved the highest honours classification and also won prizes.

The degree covered a wide range of music subjects and pieces from the core of the clarinet repertoire to more recent works and jazz-influenced pieces such as the ‘Artie’ Shaw’ clarinet concerto.

Cutajar complemented his clarinet studies with masterclasses under the direction of Radovan Cavallin and Maximiliano Martin, among others. In London, he was also a regular with the City University Orchestra under the baton of Tim Hooper where he performed a variety of classical works. These experiences contributed to enhance his orchestral performing techniques and repertoire.

While in London, he had the occasion to play a Mendelssohn work as part of a promotional video for Yamaha clarinets. He also played principal clarinettist in the production The Barber of Seville with the Scherzo Ensemble in London during the summer of 2019.

Cutajar has played the A, the B-flat and bass clarinets in ensemble, orchestral and solo settings both locally and in London. He is a regular with the Malta Youth Orchestra, working with important conductors of the international scene.

Cutajar has been studying the clarinet since the age of seven at the Johann Strauss School of Music under the direction of Godfrey Mifsud. He then proceeded his studies further to tertiary level after being awarded a Malta Arts Scholarship financed by the government.

He would like to further his studies and pursue his music career as an orchestral musician playing professionally with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.