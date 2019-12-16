A pro-Brexit candidate was jailed for 28 days on Monday for harassing a prominent pro-EU candidate in the run-up to last week's general election.

Amy Dalla Mura, 56, was found guilty of three counts of harassment last month for repeatedly targeting Anna Soubry after becoming enraged by her political views.

Westminster Magistrates Court heard she called Soubry a "traitor" on live television in a campaign of "oppressive and unacceptable" behaviour.

Soubry, a former Conservative MP, stood for re-election as an independent in the Broxtowe constituency in central England at last Thursday's vote but came third with 4,668 votes.

Mura stood for the far-right English Democrats and came fifth, with 432 votes.

Dalla Mura and members of the public shouted "democracy is dead" and "shame on you" when Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot passed sentence.

"Ever since the murder of (Labour MP) Jo Cox, MPs no longer feel able to put up with sustained intimidation," she said.

"You showed an obsession and fixation with Ms Soubry which has led you to bullying and intimidating, and harassing, this now-ex MP for Broxtowe."

Her actions "stop ordinary, decent people" standing to be elected representatives, she said, adding that it "damages our democracy".

"Who wants to put up with this sort of harassment?" she added.

As well as a jail term, Mura was given a three-year restraining order, banning her from contacting Soubry.

Also last month, a man who sent a death threat to Soubry was jailed for one year after warning her she would suffer the same fate as Cox.

Cox was murdered by a neo-Nazi days before the 2016 EU referendum.

More than three years on, and with parliament yet to fully endorse Prime Minister Boris Johnson's terms to exit the European Union, opinion has polarised, with MPs facing a barrage of abuse.

But Metropolitan Police Commander Adrian Usher, of a unit set up to probe threats to MPs in the wake of Cox's murder, said "strong political opinions are absolutely no excuse" for abuse.

"Police will always treat such allegations seriously and seek to bring offenders to justice," he added.