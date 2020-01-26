A record number of women in full-time work has underpinned the UK’s employment rate to a new high of 76.3 per cent, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

In the quarter ended November, 126,000 more women were in full-time employment compared with the previous quarter. The increase is partly attributed to a change in women’s retirement age. The data may influence the Bank of England’s decision due next week over whether to cut interest rates.

A record 32.9 million people are in employment in the UK, an increase of 0.5 per cent for the three months to November. “The employment rate is at a new record high, with over two-thirds of the growth in people in work in the last year coming from women working full-time,” said ONS head of labour market and households, David Freeman.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has become less optimistic about global growth, warning that the outlook remains sluggish and there are no clear signs of a turning point.

The IMF forecast in October that the global growth rate would come in at three per cent in 2019 and 3.4 per cent in 2020. But last Monday, the Fund revised down those forecasts to 2.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively. The downward revision was mostly due to lower projected growth in India.

For 2021, the Fund has forecast a global growth rate of 3.4 per cent. “The projected recovery for global growth remains uncertain. It continues to rely on recoveries in stressed and underperforming emerging market economies, as growth in advanced economies stabilises at close to current levels,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, said in a written statement.

Finally, in the US, existing home sales climbed by 3.6 per cent in December from November, thanks to an upbeat jobs market and low mortgage rates, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday.

According to the NAR, total existing home sales, or completed transactions that include single-family homes, town homes, condominiums and co-ops, increased to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million in December, following a slight fall in the previous month. On a full-year basis, total existing home sales ended at the same level as in 2018.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.