Britain and the European Union on Wednesday announced coordinated sanctions against pro-Russian separatists, as well as more oligarchs and their relatives.

The UK government said that, in coordination with the EU, it is sanctioning "178 Russian separatists" in eastern Ukraine, in addition to six more oligarchs and their families and employees.

"This comes after multiple reports last week that Russia was barbarically targeting civilians in those regions," Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

The latest sanctions include Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, who are described by the Foreign Office as "self-styled" leaders of the Russia-backed so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

"In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people," said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"We will continue to target all those who aid and abet (President Vladimir) Putin's war."

Further oligarchs hit by sanctions include Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russian oil giant Lukoil, and Vladimir Ievtouchenkov, chairman of the Sistema conglomerate.

Britain is taking part in an international effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, travel bans and sanctions, after Putin ordered the assault on Ukraine on February 24.

Those sanctions have so far targeted Russian defence, trade and transport companies.

Truss said the latest package would include extending a UK import ban on Russian goods, to include iron and steel from Thursday.

"We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin's war machine in its tracks," Truss said.

London has sanctioned more than 1,400 individuals and businesses linked to Russia - including more than 100 oligarchs and their family members - since Moscow's military offensive began.