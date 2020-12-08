Britain and the European Union Tuesday announced a deal to manage post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, which will have the UK's only land border with the bloc from next year.

After meeting in Brussels on Monday, senior UK minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič said agreement had been made "in principle" and included border arrangements.

As a result, London will cut three controversial clauses in a bill going through parliament that would have denied Brussels a say in future trading arrangements between the province and EU member Ireland.

