Britain's former prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday announced his resignation as an MP, accusing a parliamentary probe into the "Partygate" scandal of driving him out.

Johnson, 58, said he was stepping down with immediate effect "triggering an immediate by-election" in his marginal seat, which heaps political pressure on his successor Rishi Sunak.

The ex-leader is currently being investigated by a parliamentary committee over whether he lied to MPs about lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street.

In the statement, Johnson said he had received a letter from the committee "making it clear –- much to my amazement –- that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament.

"They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons," he said.

Speaking to the committee in March, Johnson denied intentionally misleading parliament.

"I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the Committee know it," Johnson said in the statement on Friday.

"They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister," he added.

Johnson said he "corrected the record as soon as possible".

He accused the committee of being a "kangaroo court" and said that its "purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".

Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister in July last year and stepped down in the autumn when a new leader of the Conservative Party was elected.