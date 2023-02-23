Famed British football commentator John Motson, who had a distinguished 50-year career with the BBC, has died at the age of 77, his family announced on Thursday.

Motson, affectionally nicknamed “Motty”, retired in 2018 after covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

“It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday),” said a statement from Motson’s family.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation — steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt