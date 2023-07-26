St Catherine’s Girls School Bramley Chamber Choir of UK performed at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem on Sunday, July 16. The 24-member girl choir sang during the 6.30pm Mass.

Prior to Mass, the choir gave two recitals, the first Prelude in C – J.S. Bach – by music award holder Charlize Cheung, while the second recital was Fugue in F – Krebs – by music scholar Scarett Martin.

As an entry hymn to Mass, the choir sang If Ye Love Me by Philip Wilby, followed by the Alleluia by Judy Greenfield. Stabat Mater Dolorosa by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi was sung during the offerings, while the Sanctus Benedictus and Agnus Dei from Mass of St Dominic, composed by Richard Runciman Terry, were performed by the choir. During the Communion, the girls, with angelic voices, gave a strong performance of spirituality singing Panis Angelicus by César Franck.

Another two organ recitals, Menuet Gothique – Boellmann – performed by Angelina Ding and Jennifer Bate and Festal Improvisation, by choir director Matthew Greenfield, brought the choir’s participation to an end.

The girls were accompanied on the organ by Ginny Brown and Jennifer Bate.

The choir also gave concerts at Pjazza Madonna Ta’ Loreto in Għajnsielem and in Malta.