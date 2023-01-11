Britain's government stood accused Wednesday of actively undermining talks with union leaders in a bid to encourage strike action and depress workers' wages across the economy.

The government was hoping for a public backlash, to justify newly introduced legislation that would force unions to provide a "minimum service" in public sectors, railway union leaders said.

The allegation came as ambulance drivers and paramedics staged another walkout, prompting warnings of serious risk to the public - part of a wave of industrial action amid double-digit inflation.

Mick Lynch, who leads the main RMT rail workers' union, said the minimum service legislation was a "stage-managed" climax to the Conservative government's anti-union agenda.

"If they were doing that in (Vladimir) Putin's Russia, or in Iran, or China, they would rightly be condemned. Conscripting workers to go to work against their will is an outrage," he told a committee of MPs.

"That is a deliberate policy of the government of this country, to lower the wages of working people right across the spectrum - especially where they have an influence - to make them poorer than they used to be," he added.

"To me it's sabotage. And they wanted these strikes to go ahead."

Lynch and Mick Whelan of the train drivers' union ASLEF ruled out one key demand of government-backed rail operators, to eliminate guards on trains, and said both sides remained far apart on pay.

They said they were willing to consider one reported offer from the government, for a one-off cash bonus to deal with the surge in inflation seen since Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Whelan agreed that the government had a broader agenda in play.

"It does appear ideological," he said, insisting that his union could afford to keep the strikes going "for a long time".

"We're in it for the long haul. Our members will do this - because it's their futures - for as long as it takes."