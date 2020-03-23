Britain on Monday ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, shutting non-essential shops and services, and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address that all people must stay at home except for shopping for basic necessities, daily exercise, medical need and travelling to and from essential work.

Shops selling non-essential goods will also be shut.

The UK death toll has reached 335.

The UK government had faced criticism over its piecemeal approach, not having shuttered shops and bars until late last week.

Earlier on Monday, the government was warned that its strategy could lead to up to 70,000 additional deaths this year.

More than 5,000 cases have been confirmed so far, according to official figures.

The toll mirrors the figures from just two weeks ago in Italy, where hundreds of people are dying from COVID-19 every day.

Although the government had announced a string of measures aimed at fighting the spread -- including closing bars, pubs and restaurants -- doctors warned of an Italy-like situation unless stringent social distancing was implemented.

A team of researchers from University College London, the University of Cambridge and Health Data Research UK showed that the current approach could result in an additional 70,000 deaths.

They examined NHS patient data to determine the proportion of the population who are at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 and modelled the probability of their contracting deadly infections in various scenarios.

They found that 20 percent of people in Britain were at risk because they were aged over 70 or had underlying health conditions, from diabetes to heart disease.

That was more than 13 million people, nearly 600,000 of whom would die this year on average -- even without a deadly pandemic.

A failure to enforce a temporary lockdown has wasted valuable time and is likely to place unnecessary strain on health workers, resulting in additional COVID-19 deaths, the authors said.

"All the models we've seen so far are not clear about the background risk in terms of co-morbidities, and there's a gap of not knowing the excess deaths," said lead researcher Amitava Banerjee, UCL associate professor in clinical data science.

"We've tried to do that. The 70,000 are scenarios of excess deaths associated with coronavirus over a year," he told AFP.

While Italy, France and Spain enforced near total lockdowns, Britain had taken a more piecemeal approach, not shuttering shops and bars until late last week.

Banerjee said that Britain's current tactics amounted to "partial suppression" and needed a rapid scaling up.

"We're all trying to think why we are not doing more in the UK and why are we waiting for our all-systems blazing response?" he said.

"If we'd moved a week ago, we could have kept the number of cases and deaths lower."