The websites of the White House, the British government and international media were hit by outages on Tuesday.

Messages such as "Error 503 Service Unavailable" and "connection failure" appeared on the websites of the Financial Times, The Guardian and France's Le Monde newspaper.

The White House website had an error message but was available again later. The gov.uk websites remained unavailable at around 1030 GMT.

The BBC, CNN and the New York Times were temporarily inaccessible, but also later returned.

CNN said the problem appeared to be related to an outage at Fastly (FSLY), a cloud service provider.

Disqus, the international media commenting website also used by Times of Malta was also offline.

The Amazon.com retail website also seemed to be down.