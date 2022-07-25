Britain said Monday it had reluctantly agreed to take Ukraine's place as hosts of next year's Eurovision song contest after organisers said there was no prospect of the event going ahead in the war-torn country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said it was his "strong wish" for Ukraine, this year's winner, to host the 2023 edition and found it "deeply regrettable" that was no longer possible, with the BBC stepping in to host.

In June, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had said war-torn Ukraine, which won this year’s Eurovision, will be unable to host next year’s contest.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in May won the world’s biggest live music event, and according to tradition, the country should host next year’s event.

But EBU had said “given the ongoing war” since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, it had determined it was impossible for the event to go ahead there.

“Given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest... cannot be fulfilled,” it said.

Instead, EBU started discussions with the UK, as this year’s runner-up to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.