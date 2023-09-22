Martin Richards spent 30 years in the UK Metropolitan Police, including as an international hostage and crisis negotiator in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Israel.

Next month, he will be in Malta to address a conference on mental wellness at the workplace. His mission? To help professionals deal with stress and the constant worry about doing the right thing when faced with stressful decisions.

Handling the whirlwind of emotions before, during, and after pivotal moments is the stressful challenge we all experience as a result.

That’s why Richards will share the decision-making models that can be relied on to deliver the best possible outcomes in difficult situations, including mental health emergencies that can arise at the workplace.

He will be speaking at a day-long conference being held at Xara Lodge in Rabat on October 10, World Mental Health day.

The conference will also feature the participation of podcasters Jon Mallia and DJ Oz, a vast range of mental health professionals and other experts in a series of talks, panel discussions and workshops.

One of the workshops will deal with how to draft a mental wellness policy for your company, and will be led by Dr Ann Bugeja, senior associate at GVZH Advocates.

Hygeia: A Conference on Mental Wellness at the Workplace, is the second annual conference being organised by Working Town, and this year co-organised by Up Your Level, Healthmark and We Connect.

The event is also being sponsored by GVZH, Enemed, Zero Bubble, Iris Thaumas, Garnish and PKF.

Tickets are selling out fast. Secure your place today from: https://events.workingtown.com/mentalwellness2023.

To foster more participation by the public the event will come to a close with two sessions open to non-ticket holders.

The full programme

Mental Wellness Is A Human Right

A opening panel discussion led by Prof. Pauline Grech, and including Richmond Foundation CEO Daniela Calleja Bitar, personal trainer Domenic Degiorgio, Walk & Talk founder Rachael Hollwey and clinical nutritionist Mariella Porter.

How emotions and external influences can be mitigated in decision making

A keynote address by Martin Richards, crisis management professional and former chief superintendent at the UK Metropolitan Police.

Leadership Overwhelm – how it impacts leaders, and how leaders impact managers

A panel discussion led by Dr Andrew Zammit from GVZH Advocates and including executive chairperson at Victim Support Malta Julianne Grima, CEO at Growth Gurus Josh O’Cock, CEO at Healthmark Charlotte Sant Portanier and podcaster Jon Mallia.

Draft a mental wellness policy for your company

A workshop on how to get started by Dr Ann Bugeja, senior associate at GVZH Advocates.

Sandwiched! What can be done at work to promote mental wellness at different levels?

A panel discussion led by Up Your Level CEO Julian Azzopardi featuring Josef Gafa from JUGS Malta, criminologist at Rise Foundation Erica Micallef Filletti and Mary Cassar Toreggiani from MSPCA.

The 8 Levels of Wellbeing

A workshop by wellness coach Daphne Grech Cumbo.

Mind Over Chatter

Podcaster and former DJ David ‘OZ’ Borg interviews Lara Buttigieg and Bryn Kennard to discuss how to overcome trauma and seek help when we need to.

Public Session: Barriers To Mental Wellness

A talk by clinical psychologist Edward Curmi.

Public Session: Why Don’t We Talk About Mental Health At Work And At Home?

A panel discussion led by Morgan Parnis from Business Leaders, with the participation of psychology practitioner Jasmine Borg, clinical psychologist Edward Curmi and CEO at Inspire Antonello Gauci.

The closing speech will be given by Dr Sabine Cabourdin, founder at the Fidem Foundation.

Secure your ticket here today.