UK house prices fell by more than expected in July with consumers turning more cautious as Brexit looms.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said that prices continued to fall last month as the real estate market showed signs of tapering amid the rising risks to the economy from a no-deal Brexit.

The RICS house prices balance, which measures the number of estate agents and property surveyors expecting rising prices against those expecting declines, dropped to -9 per cent in July from -1 per cent the prior month. Economists had forecast a reading of -1 per cent.

RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said that house prices and sales volume seemed to be losing momentum as Brexit and political uncertainty intensifies.

In the meantime, the US services sector activity slowed in July as new orders dropped to their lowest level in three years, suggesting that the economy lost further momentum.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said that its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 in July after dropping to 55.1 in June. A reading above 50 indicates sector expansion. Economists had expected the index to tick up to 55.5.

The report comes on the heels of recent data showing a slowdown in hiring and a prolonged weakness in manufacturing in July.

These reports, together with an escalation in the trade tensions between the US and China, suggest that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next month to sustain the 10-year economic expansion, the longest in history.

Finally, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its benchmark rates on hold at a record low at its August meeting after cutting the rate by 25 basis points at each of the previous two meetings.

The RBA, governed by Philip Lowe, said it is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to make progress in reducing unemployment and achieve more assured progress towards the inflation target.

Employment growth tends to be a lagging indicator of economic activity so the recent strength in jobs growth is unlikely to be sustained.

