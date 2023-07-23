The rise in prices paid by the UK consumers slowed more than expected to a 15-month low in June, supporting the argument for the Bank of England (BoE) to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point rather than a more aggressive half percentage point hike at its August meeting.

Britain’s headline consumer price inflation, or CPI, came in at an annual rate of 7.9 per cent, below consensus expectations of 8.2 per cent. Month on month, headline CPI rose by 0.1 per cent, below a consensus forecast of 0.4 per cent. However, the closely watched core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained sticky at an annual rate of 6.9 per cent, inching down from a 31-year-high of 7.1 per cent in May.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the slowdown in price rises could “tilt the balance towards” the BoE hiking by a quarter of a percentage point rather than half a percentage point.

Meanwhile, in the US, the number of start-ups of construction of new homes fell in June after surging a month earlier, albeit to a rate that still shows builders are working to compensate for the decline in the resale market.

According to data released on Wednesday by the US Census Bureau, construction of new homes fell by eight per cent month-over-month in its latest reading, to an adjusted annual rate of 1.43 million. Starts for all privately owned homes fell from 1.59 million in the previous month and were 8.1 per cent lower than they were in June 2022. Last month’s pace of construction slowed from a surge of nearly 16 per cent the previous month. May’s jump in housing starts was only eclipsed by a surge in construction in March 2021. Economists were expecting a sharper drop of 9.2 per cent.

Finally, in China, the country’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold on Thursday, as expected, as many economists are calling on the Chinese government to take measures to prop up the spluttering economy.

Yesterday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) held the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) steady at 3.55 per cent, while the five-year LPR was also unchanged at 4.2 per cent.

The LPRs are calculated monthly based on the interest rates that 18 designated commercial banks charge their best clients. Last month, China’s anaemic economic growth triggered the PBoC to lower a set of policy rates.

