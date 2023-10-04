A joint bid from the United Kingdom and Ireland to host Euro 2028 now has no rivals after Turkey withdraw from the bidding process, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Britain and Ireland shelved plans to bid to host the 2030 World Cup to focus on staging the European Championship and their bid was already the favourite for the 2028 tournament.

European football’s governing body is due to announce the hosts of the 2028 and 2032 Euros at a meeting of its executive committee next Tuesday, October 10.

More details on SportsDesk.