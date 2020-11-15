The UK’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8 per cent in the three months to September, up from 4.5 per cent, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact the jobs market. The number of people out of work rose by 243,000 in the three-month period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Businesses made more workers redundant in anticipation of the end of the furlough scheme, which was originally intended to finish at the end of October. It has now been extended until the end of March. But analysts said the extension came “too late in the day” to save some jobs and further big rises in unemployment were likely in the coming months. Meanwhile, German economic confidence plummeted to a seven-month low in November as financial experts grew more worried about the economic impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the ZEW − Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment deteriorated by a more-than-expected 17.1 to 39.0 points in November from 56.1 in October. The gauge was forecast to fall to 41.7 and this month’s reading was the lowest since April. The report showed that the current conditions index dropped to -64.3 from -59.5 a month ago compared with expectations for a reading of -65.0.

“Financial experts are concerned about the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and what this will entail,” ZEW president Achim Wambach said.

Finally, in China, the official consumer price index (CPI) dropped sharply to an annual rate of just 0.5 per cent in October from 1.7 per cent in September according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. The October figure was well below expectation of 0.8 per cent. The low reading suggested that China stands on the verge of a technical deflation defined as a sustained drop in the general price level of goods and services, which is considered as a very serious threat to the economy.

The sharp decline in inflation in October was largely caused by a drop in pork prices which dragged down the consumer inflation rate. China’s pork prices last month fell by 2.8 per cent from a year ago, considerably lower than in September when pork prices rose by 25.5 per cent.

