A young England supporter won praise Thursday after he gave up tickets to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark to donate life-saving stem cells.
Sam Astley, 24, from Sedgley in the West Midlands, was set to attend the game at Wembley on Wednesday evening after his girlfriend won tickets in a competition.
But he gave up the chance and watched the match from a hospital bed after he volunteered to donate stem cells and bone marrow to help a blood cancer sufferer through UK charity Anthony Nolan and was informed he matched with a patient.
He and his girlfriend gave their tickets to relatives.
