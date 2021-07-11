Learning Works, Qormi, has joined forces with Liverpool John Moores University to start offering an MSc in International Sport Coaching as from this September.

The master’s programme will enable both established and upcoming coaches in different sport disciplines in Malta to access the latest insights in sport coaching from international specialists in sport coaching delivered through online sessions as well as practical face-to-face sessions in Malta. While they continue working as coaches the course participants will learn with a cohort of high-performing coaches and network with the university’s staff, alumni and contacts across the world of sport.

Participants will also be able to take part in a placement in their own sport disciplines or with one of the university’s sporting partners. The programme includes personalised assignments on topics such as sport psychology, pedagogy, training programmes and talent development where participants can apply knowledge to their own coaching practice.

Learning Works’ international programmes coordinator Bernice Sant, herself an ex-student of Liverpool John Moores University, described the programme as “a golden opportunity for aspiring and established coaches looking to develop their practice and take it to a higher level”.

An information event for anyone interested in the programme will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 4pm. Those wishing to attend are asked to register at the link http://www.ljmu.ac.uk/study/postgraduate-students/postgraduate-events (scroll down to the event ‘MSc International Sport Coaching’). For further information e-mail Sant at bsant@learningworks.edu.mt.

The master’s programme is one of several sport-related accredited programmes that Learning Works currently offers. Other programmes at MQF Levels 4 and 5 focus on sport psychology, nutrition and management.

Learning Works is also pre­paring to open an independent sport school – The Mediterranean College of Sport – in Bir­kirkara. The college will launch a recruitment campaign for qualified and experienced professionals in various sports disciplines in the coming months.

Learning Works CEO Charlo Bonnici said: “The Mediterranean College of Sport is assembling a team of professionals and specialists who are able to help unlock and develop the individual potential and brilliance of the student-athletes attending the school both academically as well as in their individual sport discipline.” For more information visit the website below.

www.learningworks.edu.mt