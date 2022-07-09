British education minister Andrea Jenkyns is facing complaints after being filmed giving the middle finger to a crowd of protestors outside Downing Street.

The Tory MP, who was appointed a parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Department for Education on Friday in a reshuffle by Boris Johnson, was seen flashing the gesture on Thursday while entering Downing Street to watch the Prime Minister's resignation speech.

In a statement on Twitter, Jenkyns said she was provoked by a "baying mob" insulting MPs.

"After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last 4 years. Two of which have been in recent weeks are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether," Jenkyns said.

"I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this sort of treatment. I should have shown more composure but am only human."

Jenkyns' actions have faced criticism from figures in the education sector as well as opposing politicians.

The Lib Dem MP Layla Moran tweeted: “I spent my career before politics as a teacher, where I taught young people to think for themselves, stand up for what’s right and to treat each other with respect.

“How on earth can we ask young people to behave with Andrea Jenkyns as an education minister. Apologise or resign.”

Commons leader Mark Spencer told BBC Breakfast he did not consider the gesture to be acceptable and that Jenkyns would have to justify her actions.

"I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day. But I don't think that was the right thing to do at all," he said.