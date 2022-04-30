UK MP Neil Parish told the BBC on Saturday he would be resigning as a member of parliament after admitting he watched pornography in the House of Commons.

On Friday, Britain's ruling Conservative party said it would be suspending the MPs pending an investigation into claims he watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

The identification of Parish, 65, ended days of speculation since the allegation emerged on Tuesday, amid accusations of a misogynistic environment in parliament. Two female colleagues have reportedly claimed they had seen him looking at the adult content on a mobile device while sitting close to them.

On Saturday, Parish told the BBC it was a "moment of madness" and "I was not proud of what I was doing". He said the first time he watched porn was accidental although the second time it was deliberate.

"The situation was that - funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at. I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit which I shouldn't have done. But my crime - biggest crime - is that on another occasion I went in a second time," he told the BBC in an exclusive interview.

He added: "What I did was absolutely totally wrong. I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind."

Parish, a farmer who chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, was questioned about the porn allegation on Wednesday, before he had been publicly identified.

He then denied there was a large cultural problem in parliament.

At least 56 MPs, including three ministers, are currently being probed over allegations of sexual misconduct by parliament's own complaints office.

The Conservative party has been accused of misogyny after the Mail on Sunday last week quoted unnamed Tory MPs accusing the deputy leader of the opposition Labour party, Angela Rayner, of trying to distract Prime Minister Boris Johnson with her legs.