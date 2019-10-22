British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he will pause efforts to pass his Brexit deal through the House of Commons after MPs gave their preliminary approval for it but rejected his timetable to push it through parliament this week.

"We will pause this legislation," Johnson told lawmakers, adding he would consult with European Union leaders about a further Brexit delay but insisting Britain should still leave the bloc as scheduled on October 31.

The defeat, by 322 to 308 came just minutes after MPs actually voted 329 to 299 in favour of the deal in principle, the first time they had done so.

Labour Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn offered talks with the government for an agreed timetable of debate.

Prime Minister Johnson regretted that the second vote would mean further uncertainty.

The government, he said, would accelerate preparations for a no-deal outcome and await a decision from the EU about the UK parliament's request for an extension.

"We will pause this legislation," Johnson told lawmakers, adding he would consult with European Union leaders about a further Brexit delay but insisting Britain should still leave the bloc as scheduled on October 31.

EU chief consulting leaders on Brexit extension

The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, is consulting EU leaders about Britain's request to delay Brexit until January 31, a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.

The official, Mina Andreeva, was reacting after British MPs voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pushing the withdrawal agreement through before the end of the month.

She tweeted that the Commission "takes note of tonight's result and expects the UK government to inform us about the next steps" while Tusk "is consulting leaders on the UK's request for an extension until 31 January 2020."