UK nationals in Malta who do not apply for residency in the next two weeks risk losing the right to live on the island, High Commissioner Cathy Ward warned on Wednesday.

In a message to UK residents, she said the deadline for submitting an application for a new withdrawal agreement residency card in Malta is June 30. More than 9,000 applications have been submitted so far but many still needed to apply.



She urged all UK nationals who were resident in Malta before January 1 to apply now, including those who already hold a residency document, are in the process of applying for Maltese nationality, or are married to Maltese or other EU nationals.



“Submitting your application before 30 June is vital to protect your right to live here, and your future in Malta. Please do not delay if you are missing certain documents – you can explain your situation within the application form and provide further documentation if required. The important thing is to get your application in and support is available if you need it,” Ward said



Each applicant has to attend an in-person appointment for their own card. Those who cannot should contact Identity Malta. Children younger than 12 do not need to provide fingerprints.