UK retail sales slumped 3.8 per cent in November from a month earlier as England suffered a second coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

The slide was capped, however, by strong food sales and as customers brought forward Christmas spending, the Office for National Statistics said.

Despite the sharp fall between October and November, overall sales volumes remained above their pre-pandemic levels, it added, helped by strong online buying.

“After a run of strong growth, retail sales fell back in November as restrictions meant many stores had to close their doors again,” said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

“Clothing and fuel were particularly hit by the winter lockdown, with their sales falling sharply.

“Household goods and food shops were the only areas to see their monthly sales increase, with feedback from stores suggesting consumers brought forward their Christmas spending,” Athow said.