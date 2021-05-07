Britain on Friday said it was willing to step in to host the Champions League football final, after the government placed Turkey on a coronavirus travel red list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK was “very open to hosting the final round” of the competition, which is due to take place between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul on May 29.

The English Football Association were in talks with European football’s governing body UEFA already, he said, but added the choice of venue for the final was a decision for UEFA.

