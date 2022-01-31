Updated 3.45pm

An inquiry into lockdown parties held in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street complex on Monday said some of the events should have been forbidden and identified leadership lapses.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray said she was limited in what she could say in her long-awaited report after London's Metropolitan police force launched its own probe.

But in the 12-page report made public, she decried "excessive consumption of alcohol" on various occasions in Downing Street, at a time when the British public was largely banned from socialising.

"There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 (Downing Street) and the Cabinet Office at different times," Gray wrote after investigating 16 separate gatherings.

"Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did," she said.

The police are looking into 12 of the events, with the possibility that any of those attending, including Johnson, could be fined for breaching Covid regulations in force over the past two years.

The prime minister has faced demands to resign over the "partygate" revelations. He was due to give a statement in parliament at 1530 GMT in response to Gray's findings.

Redacted version

Johnson received a version of an eagerly-awaited report into claims of lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office, earlier on Monday.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been investigating a series of revelations about the boozy get-togethers held while the government told the public to remain socially distanced.

The Cabinet Office issued a carefully worded statement indicating Gray had submitted a redacted version of her report to Downing Street.

"We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister," it read.

The Met last week ordered her not to publish the report in full, so as not to prejudice their investigations, giving Johnson breathing space while detectives conduct enquiries.