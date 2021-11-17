A Royal Navy pilot was unhurt on Wednesday after ejecting from his F-35 fighter jet as it crashed into the Mediterranean, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
The pilot had flown off from HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is nearing the end of its maiden deployment.
The pilot was returned to the aircraft carrier.
The MOD did not say which part of the Mediterranean the aircraft carrier is operating in.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
