British police said Friday they were “investigating an altercation” after Everton’s match with Crystal Palace, in which Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to kick out at a fan.
The former France international refused to comment on Thursday, after the home side came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and secure their Premier League status.
Vieira was surrounded by jubilant Everton fans celebrating the Merseyside club’s last-gasp winner.
Merseyside Police said in a short statement that they had begun a probe into the events at Goodison Park.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us