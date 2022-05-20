British police said Friday they were “investigating an altercation” after Everton’s match with Crystal Palace, in which Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to kick out at a fan.

The former France international refused to comment on Thursday, after the home side came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and secure their Premier League status.

Vieira was surrounded by jubilant Everton fans celebrating the Merseyside club’s last-gasp winner.

Merseyside Police said in a short statement that they had begun a probe into the events at Goodison Park.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta