Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not face any police action after he appeared to kick out at a fan following his team’s recent match at Everton.

Merseyside Police said last week they were looking into an “altercation” on the pitch after Everton secured their Premier League status by beating Palace 3-2.

“We worked with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV (security camera) footage and spoke to witnesses,” the force said in a statement on Monday.

“Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta