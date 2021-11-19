British retail sales rose in October after five months of zero growth thanks to early Christmas purchases, official data showed Friday.

Sales by volume climbed 0.8 per cent from September, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

“After five months of no growth, retail sales picked up in October,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said in a statement.

“Clothing, department stores and toy shop sales reported a boost... with some retailers suggesting that early Christmas shopping helped to bolster trade,” he added.