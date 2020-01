Gozo MinisterJustyn Caruana presented a copy of the book, Gozo, an island of beauty, history, and culture, to British singer Becky Hill. The book, with a narrative by Joseph Bezzina and photos by Daniel Cilia was published recently on the initiative of the Gozo Ministry to serve as a showcase for the island. The book is presented as a gift to all distinguished guests who visit Gozo. Ms Hill took part in New Year’s Eve celebrations at Independence Square in Victoria.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.