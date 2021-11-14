Maltese sport coaches in various disciplines following a Master’s degree programme in international sport coaching, had the opportunity to be observed during their coaching sessions by senior lecturers from one of the top universities in the UK for sport – Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU).

The students are currently reading for the new MSc International Sport Coaching degree, designed and run by the university in conjunction with Learning Works, a further and higher education institution in Malta. The blended programme includes two intensive contact weeks, one in each semester, in Malta.

The MSc International Sport Coaching is designed to allow students to explore a range of topics, including athlete learning, talent development processes, physical and psychological training programmes, performance analysis and social relationships in coaching. The course content is informed by the latest research and best practice in sport coaching from LJMU’s School of Sport and Exercise Sciences.

While studying, participants have the opportunity to work on their own career development with support from LJMU’s tutors and leading guest lecturers in the field of sport coaching. They also conduct a research project on a topic of their choice, supervised by LJMU staff.

During their stay in Malta, the LJMU lecturers met various stakeholders in the local sport sector from Sport Malta, the Malta Olympic Committee, MCAST and the Malta Football Association. They also delivered a lecture to MCAST students following sport-related courses.

One of the lecturers, Dr Nicola Robinson, shared the results of a study carried out in the UK on youth athletes during an open evening organised at Learning Works’ Training Hub in Qormi.

Learning Works is offering a number of other sport-related courses in topics such as sport management, sport psychology and sport nutrition. It is currently also preparing to open the first private sport school in Malta – The Mediterranean College of Sport – in Birkirkara in 2023.

