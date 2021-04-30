The English city of Liverpool will hold Britain's first dance event in over a year without coronavirus restrictions on Friday and Saturday, as part of a mass gatherings trial.

Nightlife promoter Circus will host 6,000 individuals – 3,000 each day over the two-day mini festival – in the first UK event of its kind for 14 months due to the pandemic.

The sold-out pilot, which will include performances by English DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, are part of the British government's "Events Research Programme" as the country looks to ease remaining COVID-19 rules.

Data collected from the events, which require attendees to take a coronavirus lateral flow test 24 hours prior, will test the safety of large-scale gatherings ahead of government plans to lift nearly all restrictions on June 21.

Circus co-owner DJ Yousef Zahar told the BBC it hoped to return to "pre-COVID conditions", with revellers eventually able to enjoy themselves without social distancing, masks or alcohol rules.

"It's very exciting but of course there's a really serious point to all this to be able to take the information and the data... (and) move forward hopefully with a view to do the 21st of June," he said.

Temporary venues have been prepared for the two-day event in the northwestern city, including a tent for scientists to monitor behaviour.

Liverpool's director of public health Matt Ashton sounded a note of caution ahead of the pilot, saying COVID-19 was "still there" and "new variants and international travel are still a real cause for concern".

But he said "staying in lockdown is not an option" and events were "an important part of the well-being, social fabric and economies of communities, particularly in Liverpool".

Britain has been one of Europe's worst-hit countries by the pandemic, with nearly 128,000 deaths from the virus.

However, it has been able to forge ahead with a roadmap to unlock the economy thanks to months of strict lockdown measures and a successful vaccine rollout.

Nearly two-thirds of the adult population has now received a first dose, while more than a quarter have had both jabs.

"This hasn't been an easy process, and it's particularly hard as the nighttime sector hasn't been open for over a year," said director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan.

"But anyone who attends will not only be helping to get clubs up and running in Liverpool; they will be pioneers for the whole country," she added.