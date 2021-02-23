Fans could be back in English stadiums for the final weekend of the Premier League season and there are hopes the Euro 2020 final will be played at a full Wembley under plans announced on Monday.

Under a four-step roadmap to ease the coronavirus lockdown announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, elite sport will continue behind closed doors until May 17 at the earliest.

But if there are no setbacks, crowds of up to 10,000 or 25 percent of seated capacity, whichever is lower, will be allowed to return.

