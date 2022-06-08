Viktor Tsygankov lifted Ukraine’s spirits after their painful failure to qualify for the World Cup as the midfielder clinched a 1-0 Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

Tsygankov struck with a fine free-kick early in the second at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Ukraine held on to that slender lead as they bounced back from the 1-0 defeat against Wales on Sunday that ended the war-torn nation’s bid to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

