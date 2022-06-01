Ukraine are one game away from qualifying for the World Cup after beating Scotland 3-1 in a play-off semi-final in Glasgow on Wednesday in their first competitive match since the country was invaded by Russia.

Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk scored the goals for Ukraine to set up a play-off final away to Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year.

The match had been moved from March, just weeks after the war began, to give Ukraine the chance to fulfil the fixture.

