Ukraine’s coach Serhiy Rebrov has urged his team to improve their performance when they face Malta in their fourth Euro 2024 qualifier, in Slovakia.

Rebrov’s side are at the back of a comeback victory over North Macedonia which handed them their first three points of the campaign after losing to England in their opening game.

North Macedonia, who beat Malta 2-1 in the first game, opened a two-goal lead in the first half as they were set to secure a second straight home win.

More details on SportsDesk.