Ukraine interim head coach Ruslan Rotan said the “incredible” Wembley atmosphere during their 2-0 defeat against England on Sunday would inspire the team as they battle to qualify for Euro 2024.
The side from the war-torn nation were well beaten in their opening qualifier in London in front of a packed house including thousands of Ukrainian fans.
England captain Harry Kane poked home from close range in the 37th minute and Bukayo Saka scored a breathtaking long-range curler three minutes later to all but seal the Group C clash before half-time.
Despite the result, Rotan took positives from the contest against the beaten finalists at Euro 2020.
