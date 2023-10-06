Ukraine on Thursday demanded that FIFA and UEFA review their decisions to allow Russian youth teams to compete in international competitions.

World football's governing body FIFA on Wednesday lifted its suspension on Russia's under-17 teams, following in the footsteps of UEFA, and clearing the way for them to play at the World Cup.

UEFA last week reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions but maintained a ban on the country's senior sides due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The decision is conditional on Russian teams playing under the name of the "Football Union of Russia", while the country's flag, anthem and national playing kit would not be allowed either, FIFA said.

