Ruslan Malinovskyi will return to Serie A after Genoa announced on Saturday they had signed the Ukraine midfielder on loan from Marseille.

In a statement, Genoa said that Malinovskyi arrives with an option to buy after a disappointing six months with Marseille last season.

Malinovskyi, who has played 55 times and scored seven goals for his country, had previously spent three-and-a-half seasons with Atalanta.

