The EU is willing to arm Ukraine with tanks, or give it access to its weapons in a bid to strengthen the war-torn country's defence against the Russian onslaught, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine needs weapons to survive. Most of its defence industry has been decimated, but many of our member states have stepped in, which is why Kyiv was preserved in March.

"But in this next phase of war, heavy armoury will be required. Tanks are needed and we must be able to take that next step," she told a Night of European Ideas meeting in Berlin.

At the meeting, opinion leaders, politicians - including former European Commissioner Günther Oettinger, and representatives of businesses and society discussed pressing issues linked to the rule of law and the economy.

Metsola said plans had already been tabled.

One of these was the Leopard Tank initiative to provide Ukraine with a brigade of around 90 Leopard Two tanks. Those that are not battle ready can be restored relatively quickly, she reassured.

Doing nothing is not an option. There is no time for complacency.

"This could mean a modern-standard tank made available quickly. The countries that provide the tanks could be reimbursed through European funds such as the Peace Facility, and that means all will be able to contribute to the effort."

Another option could be a lend-lease programme that gives Ukraine direct access to the EU's weapons industry, giving the country more say over what it needs. The EU will help provide Ukraine with the needed funding.

"And when our member states join forces, it means that no single member state will suffer a too significant dent in its own defence capability.

"Both options have their promoters and their detractors. Neither are perfect, but doing nothing is not an option. There is no time for complacency. We just need the political will to do it," she said.

Her comments come a few hours after the EU's executive proposed a new round of sanctions on Moscow over its latest "escalation" in Ukraine, including an oil price cap and ban on Russian exports worth €7 billion.

It also plans to expand its travel blacklist and asset freezes to include high-ranking Russian defence officials and organisers of widely derided annexation votes in occupied Ukrainian territories.

'We need to do more on freezing and seizing assets'

Late on Wednesday, Metsola warned against being "lulled into a false sense of security".

"We know the risk is existential and must respond by helping Ukraine defend itself. That is why we moved so quickly to disentangle ourselves - at considerable pain - from Russian energy supplies. That is why we have helped Ukraine with financial and military support.

"That is why our sanctions have made Russia pay dearly and that is why we must continue to step up our action and support. Why we need to do more on freezing and seizing assets to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine."

The president also acknowledged Europeans' concern over rising electricity bills, as the bloc dealt with inflation, political uncertainty, food scarcity, cost-of-living increases and dwindling energy supplies.

"They worry about the future and Europe must be able to respond. When people feel that democracy does not help to address their loneliness, isolation and frustration, they will turn away from it."

Member states, she said, could act together to limit the impact: whether it was the capping of prices, fixing billing and pricing systems or de-coupling the price of electricity from gas.

'Putin and China to our East, Brexit to our North, Trumpism to our West'

"Europe must offer its people hope. When we look to our East and see Putin’s tanks, or China risen with a value set very different to ours; when we look to our North and see what Brexit has done; or to our West, and see the deep societal division exploited by Trumpism - it is clear that the world needs Europe at its best.

"Reaffirming the values that Europe stands for, is what will help people to recapture that sense of urgency and of optimism in the potential of our project," she said.

Europe, she warned, will only survive if we fought for it.

"If we stop taking it for granted. If we understand and explain its benefits. If we push back against those determined to undermine it. And if we listen," she added.