Ukrainian football teams will boycott all competitions featuring Russian sides while Poland will refuse to play against teams from the country, their national federations said on Wednesday following a decision by UEFA to lift a ban on Russia's youth sides.

"The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," the Ukrainian Football Association said in response to the announcement by European football's governing body.

It also called on other UEFA members to boycott matches against Russian teams, which the president of Poland's Football Association promptly promised to do.

"I was surprised by yesterday's statement from the UEFA Executive Committee. If Russian national teams are allowed to participate in the competition, our national teams will not compete with them," Cezary Kulesza wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

