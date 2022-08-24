Ukraine, a country under attack by Russia since 2014, has now withstood half a year of massive bombings, sieges of cities and atrocities against its people. Ukraine is fighting to defend not only its democracy but its very survival as an independent country.

August 24 marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. Sadly, the day also marks six months since the Russian government’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and Malta continue to stand united as partners in confronting this global challenge and securing humanitarian efforts to help the Ukrainian people. We are united in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

As the war continues and we experience its consequences, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation grows in strength and importance.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is one of the most consequential events for Europe since World War II. Russian forces have committed war crimes and atrocities and their war in Ukraine will have negative ramifications on global food insecurity and the global economy for years to come.

The worldwide reaction to Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has been so visceral and moved so many because, in the conduct of this war, we have seen evidence – on a nearly daily basis – of violence, destruction, devastation and death.

We have all seen the images of the aftermath of Russian bombs hitting civilians sheltering in schools, theatres and hospitals. Independent media and humanitarian organisations have documented executions in cities like Bucha and Irpin, torture of uniformed and civilian personnel alike and entire cities like Mariupol cut off from basic necessities.

Amid all this death and destruction, Ukrainians have sheltered in underground bunkers, risked their lives to gather evidence of atrocities and fought – sometimes street by street – to keep their people, language, liberty and identity alive. The resilience and tenacity of Ukraine’s people have inspired the world to support their fight for freedom.

The consequences of Russia’s war are not confined to Ukraine. Russia’s aggression has upended the global grain trade, endangering food security for many populations. Ukraine has endured devastating attacks on agricultural land, transportation and storage infrastructure, inhibiting its ability to feed its own citizens and so many others globally. In many cases, Russian forces have literally burned Ukrainian fields.

When the United States imposed sanctions on Russia following its February 24 invasion, the United States deliberately created exceptions for agricultural goods and other provisions precisely to avoid worsening the food crisis. We will continue to support all efforts to ensure Ukrainian food reaches world markets.

Despite the enormous cost Putin has inflicted on Ukraine and the world, sanctions by the United States and our partners and allies are designed to compel the Kremlin to cease its violence and are taking a toll on Russia’s economy.

Malta is playing a critical role in this global effort through its advocacy in the European Union. Immediately following the February 24 invasion, Maltese officials and citizens unequivocally condemned Putin’s war of choice. Malta continues to support and enforce EU sanctions on Russia, which are resulting in concrete consequences for the Kremlin.

As sanctions continue to degrade Putin’s war-fighting capabilities, Ukrainian forces are successfully defending their country and the Ukrainian people are more united than ever.

Ukrainian civil society has expanded its humanitarian response efforts, shepherding aid and rebuilding communities. Aid workers, the majority of whom are Ukrainian, are operating across all 24 oblasts, reaching nearly 12 million people with assistance. The United States is proud to support their efforts with over $1.2 billion in humanitarian assistance this year alone.

The United States has also committed nearly $10 billion in security assistance since Russia launched its premeditated, unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine on February 24. This includes artillery systems and ammunition, armoured vehicles and advanced air defence systems for Ukraine.

Broad support for Ukraine in the United States, Malta and across the European Union has demonstrated that unprovoked attacks on sovereign, independent states will not go unanswered and will come at a very high price.

The United States and its allies and partners around the world are more united than ever.

We will continue to stand with Ukraine and support its fight for survival while also working to bolster European security and democratic values.

We stand with Ukraine because borders and food supplies are not bargaining chips. We stand with Ukraine because human rights are incontrovertible. We stand with Ukraine because it is the right thing to do.

Gwendolyn ‘Wendy’ Green is chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy.