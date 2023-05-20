Ukraine on Saturday said it retained some ground control in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russia's Wagner group claimed to have captured, with fighting ongoing and the situation "critical".

"Heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical," deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar posted on Telegram. She said Ukrainian troops were "holding the defence" in the city's "Airplane area".

"As of now, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area."