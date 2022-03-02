I had not realised that there is a sizeable community of Ukrainians in Malta. I discovered this when I attended a vigil in Kappara and one in Valletta, both begging for peace.

I realised how much we owe our fellow Ukrainians who, quietly and without fuss, serve in our hospitals as nurses or doctors, help our elderly, work as waiters or electricians – all contributing to making our lives better.

I felt humbled by their dignity, saddened by their despair as they recounted stories of their mothers, brothers, sisters, children or grandchildren seeking refuge in metro stations, fearing for their homes and the lives of their loved ones.

Tears came to my eyes as I watched them claim what we all want: the right to a serene life for them and their families.

Two posters struck me in particular in these two peaceful demonstrations: one begging Malta to allow Ukrainians into the country, the other asking our country to take Ukraine off the red list.

Two justifiable appeals in the face of the terrible, uncalled for calamity that these people are facing back home.

I was moved by the beautiful words pronounced by the Ukrainian president on a video circulating across the world. Volodymyr Zelenskiy has shown how firmly and bravely he can act in the theatre of life.

This former comedian gave the most riveting performance of his career when, dressed formally in impeccable suit and tie, he brought home to us the importance of true values, which money and power seem to make us forget.

As he delivered his message about justice and peace, he conveyed the meaning of war in our everyday lives, the family ties and friendships wrecked by fighting and, most importantly, the right of everyone to define their own future and live without threat.

He told us he had tried to contact the Russian Federation but all he found was silence – the silence of cowards, who suppress the voices of their own Russian countrymen protesting for peace.

In his speech, he brought to mind the faces of real flesh-and-blood people behind the impersonal names of towns and cities we are slowly becoming familiar with through the devastating news communicated by world media: Donbas, Donetsk, Artema…

He begged his enemies, and us all, to listen to the voice of reason, of common sense.

The people of Ukraine, he said, are a free people who – like us Maltese and all other peoples – “remember their past and are building their own future”. A future they do not want to destroy or to see destroyed.

Let us all distinguish between difference and enmity and know how to recognise true leadership - Vicki Ann Cremona

He reminded us that Ukraine sacrificed eight million lives to fight the extreme forces of Nazism.

This cultured comedian reminded us that we cannot “hate” any culture, that different cultures enrich each other, that culture should not be an excuse to distinguish between “us” and “them”.

He gave us all one important lesson: “We are different but that is not a reason to be enemies.”

These words should resound with us all, especially at a time when, in Malta, political rivalries make us see our fellow Maltese who disagree with us as “the enemy”.

I shall not waste readers’ time by going into the infelicitous statements made by some of our leading politicians, by those who are trying to gain political advantage from the misfortunes of others and, from what I hear, in certain dishonourable and condemnable comments made on Facebook about the Ukrainian situation.

Today’s warships and warplanes and, especially the nuclear armaments easily available, mean that all Europe is threatened by this war and its consequences, such as shortages of essential goods and higher prices.

We owe it to this oppressed people to stand side by side with them on the side of justice.

President Zelenskiy’s dignified demeanour, open body language and wise words remain imprinted in the minds of whoever watched him. As he has so capably reminded us, “the enemy” are those who remain insensitive in the face of suffering, particularly those who lie blatantly in the face of truth.

Let us all distinguish between difference and enmity and know how to recognise true leadership.

As we read in Sirach 27: “Do not praise a man before you hear him reason, for this is the test of men.”

Vicki Ann Cremona is a member of Repubblika.