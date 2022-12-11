ERIKA OLSON sat down with Mark Laurence Zammit and talked about the Ukraine war, Malta’s presidency of the UN Security Council, migration, Donald Trump and the Chiefs of Mission Conference held in Malta last week.

MLZ: How is the Ukraine war impacting our region? Could the war move out of Ukraine and into other countries in Europe?

EO: One of the most important impacts is that it has unified us. We have seen incredible coordination across the countries of the world, particularly with Europe and the US. We deepened our cooperation.

Of course, there are economic ramifications and the issue of energy security, but this is where innovation and diversification of energy sources come in, because these build resilience, given Russia’s impact on energy.

About the question of the war moving outside of Ukraine... for us, we’d like to see the war end, not expand. And end in a way where Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected and the people of Ukraine can live the life they chose for themselves.

MLZ: How long do you think it will last?

EO: That’s an excellent question... but you should ask that to Vladimir Putin.

MLZ: But you’re in a position to, maybe, have a sense of where things are going and how long it will stretch out. Will it be months, years?

EO: The most important thing is the support we provide to Ukraine to defend its homeland. If the Russians choose to stop fighting, the war ends. If the Ukrainians choose to stop fighting, Ukraine ends.

As long as that’s the factor, we need to support Ukrainians as they protect their homeland. We all believe the only solution in the end is a diplomatic one, but it has to be one where Ukraine can feel like it can come to the table and have a Russia that intends to negotiate in good faith.

MLZ: People have become very frustrated with diplomacy though, because they feel it has failed. Hasn’t it failed here? Putin doesn’t really care for diplomacy, does he? He wouldn’t have bombed Ukraine otherwise.

EO: The support for Ukraine is going to be essential as we strengthen the security of the region. The sanctions are affecting Russia’s ability to continue to prosecute this war, and we need to ensure that the sanctions and export controls are upheld, and that Russia isn’t able to re-arm itself and strengthen its military position.

MLZ: Do you believe the sanctions worked though? Because they froze Europe as well.

EO: They have been very impactful on the Russian economy and, particularly, on Russia’s ability to rebuild the defence that it lost.

Still standing: A damaged building in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

MLZ: So, at the end of the day Russia’s losing, you think...

EO: I think so. It’s hard on all of us. None of us would like to be in this situation and we wouldn’t be in it had not Putin made the decisions he made. But sanctions are having an impact on the ground. And we have all seen just how brave and resilient the population of Ukraine is as they protect their country. Ensuring that sanctions are adhered to goes a long way in supporting Ukraine.

MLZ: When you say “we need to support Ukraine”, could that mean some form of military intervention as well at some point? Is that completely out of the question?

EO: President Biden has been pretty clear about this. Early on, the Russians tried to make this about the US and Russia but it’s not. It’s about Putin’s decision to attack a neighbouring country that shares so many cultural and religious similarities, and so I think that our support to Ukraine remains absolutely essential.

MLZ: Is it just sanctions and humanitarian aid? Does the US government exclude intervening militarily?

EO: The support we’re providing to the Ukrainian armed forces as they protect themselves is important. We must ensure that Ukraine has the defensive equipment it needs. This is even more so as we have seen attacks on civilian infrastructure.

MLZ: But the US probably won’t send troops to Ukraine, is that what you’re saying?

EO: I can’t say that.

MLZ: Malta takes pride in a long-standing tradition of being militarily neutral. Do you agree with that?

EO: It’s not for me to agree or not agree with.

Malta has been an important partner in the region. Its role on the United Nations Security Council next year will be essential. Its geo-strategic location is why we are holding a Chief of Missions conference here, and bringing together different ambassadors, because different continents come together here.

Malta comes to the United Nations Security Council at a time when there are so many challenges.

Malta will have the presidency of the Council in February, on the one-year anniversary since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and that will be symbolically very important.

There is a lot Malta can do and there is a lot Malta is doing. I had a chance to have dinner with the prime minister and the foreign minister last night.

The United States is very supportive of the reforms that Malta is tackling when it comes to the judiciary and anti-corruption efforts.

MLZ: Do you think we’re doing enough though? Because many people think we’re doing just about the bare minimum, considering a journalist was killed.

EO: We continue to support very strongly the implementation of the recommendations that came out of the tragic killing.

Making those changes in the system and protecting journalists is very important to us in the US, and we’re working very closely with the government and civil society in Malta to support this.

There is always more that all of us can be doing when it comes to reform, so we want to be supportive in all ways as you tackle these very different topics.

MLZ: Migration. It’s a big and very hot topic here. What do you think Malta should do?

EO: It’s a complex issue that many countries in the region are facing. The impact, particularly on small countries like Malta can be considerable.

I think the migration challenge is one of the most difficult issues facing Europe and the US in several decades and we are looking to work together with the government of Malta on this question.

MLZ: The problem we have is that the government sometimes outrightly refuses to let boats in, and the argument is – we don’t want to be complicit in human trafficking from Libya. But that means we could actually be letting people die out at sea. There have been reports that boats were pushed back. We haven’t been able to confirm them because these things happen out at sea and are shrouded in mystery, but if that’s the case, don’t you think that’s worrying? What should we do? Because we can’t just absorb all the boats either. We don’t usually get a lot of cooperation from Europe either.

EO: We very strongly support integration and protection of refugees and asylum seekers.

We know that Malta has a large area of the sea in which they do search and rescue operations, that I think are so important in terms of protecting the lives of these migrants.

I talked about this with the foreign minister and prime minister. Addressing the stability issues in Libya go a long way to addressing the migration challenge.

To work together to help move Libya towards elections and help address some of the instability will go a long way for Malta, but more broadly in terms of the flow of migrants, we must improve the life of populations in other countries.

MLZ: So, democratising Libya as fast as possible will go a long way in finding a solution...

EO: I think so.

MLZ: And until then what do we do?

EO: I think we have to work together really closely.

My understanding is that this is often a very hot topic of conversation in Brussels when representatives of member states get together.

We need to coordinate and do what we can to work together on the challenge of migration. Supporting the human rights of those refugees is going to continue to be something that’s also very important to us.

MLZ: You are in Malta for a regional Chiefs of Mission Conference. It’s a meeting of the US ambassadors from the US embassies in Malta, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. Why Malta... and why now?

EO: I’m really excited to be in Malta. My responsibility as deputy assistant secretary of state for the United States is southern Europe.

I’m really honoured to be in Malta and bring together our first ever conference of ambassadors from across the region.

Malta is graciously serving as host for us for strategic regional consultations and to discuss the US perspective on the region and coordinate with each other.

The bilateral relationship between the United States and Malta is strengthening. I was very honoured to host a delegation of Maltese officials in Washington DC earlier this autumn as part of the preparation for Malta to take its seat on the UN Security Council.

MLZ: What are the most salient points which you would like to come out of this conference?

EO: Since November of last year, when we started to see the horrible plans that Putin had for Ukraine, we tried to work closely with partners and allies across the world but particularly in Europe as we look at this challenge that is fundamentally impacting the security of the transatlantic, and particularly of Europe.

Part of what we are coordinating on is how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the region and how we can continue to work and strengthen our relationships as we support Ukraine.

Another part of our conversation is really about strengthening economic relationships between the US and the countries of southern Europe.

Additionally, the question of environmental challenges – climate change – the ramifications of that particularly for the countries of the Mediterranean, and how we can coordinate to do more on that as well.

MLZ: Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. To what extent do you think he’s a threat to the Democratic Party and democracy in the US?

EO: This is far beyond what I work on. I will just say that there is a lot of time between now and the next presidential election in the United States, and I have a feeling all of it will be interesting.

MLZ: We know it will be interesting. Which way do you think it will go?

EO: Oh goodness. There’s so much time between now and then...

MLZ: I understand. But do you feel he’s a threat to the Democratic Party and democracy... mostly following the January 6 riots?

EO: This is really not... I don’t work on US domestic politics and I’ll just say... we’re just through our mid-term elections and we’ll have a new Congress that comes into session in January.

I think we’ll have a House that’s controlled by the Republicans, a Senate that’s controlled by the Democrats. We’ll have to find bipartisan ways to work together on issues of foreign policy.

We have seen clear bipartisan support for a lot of issues very important to us – Ukraine being just one of them – so I think from a foreign policy perspective, we’ll continue to work with members of both parties who believe that unity and strengthening alliances and partnerships are so important. And we’ll see what comes.

MLZ: Thank you very much Ms Olson.

EO: Thank you very much, it was nice to speak with you.

This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.