The Russian invasion of Ukraine has cost Malta €200 million in a week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said on Thursday, insisting the impact of the war is "massive".

Speaking during a debate by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Caruana said he wanted to "address the elephant in the room" ahead of the debate.

"All people are talking about is the Ukraine war. I am more worried about the war than I was worried about COVID, economically. This is not just a war with bombs, but it is an economic war and its impact will not be small.

"We have to do whatever it takes to save our economy. I am aware of the massive hit caused by the war. €200 million were allocated in the Budget because of COVID. In one week, we are estimating that the war will cost us €200 million and we have to double that," Caruana said.

The minister noted that increases are happening "in a way that has never happened before" before saying he was not making the remarks to "scare people" but because the situation is a "serious" one.

Caruana insisted the government will be "cushioning the blow" and assured that utility bills and fuel prices will "remain unchanged throughout this year". He said this was something that the government iwas already doing.

