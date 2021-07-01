Underdogs Ukraine’s spirit will see them “die on the field” before they yield to favourites England in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome, said Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Ukraine squeezed into the last eight beating Sweden 2-1 in time added on of extra-time on Tuesday.

Their achievement, under coach and former star player Andriy Shevchenko, was even more remarkable given they lost two of their group games.

“We have nothing to lose, that’s for sure,” said Svitolina after reaching the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta