Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, riding a wave of public support across Europe for the embattled nation and buoyed by an infectious folk hip hop melody.

Kalush Orchestra's song "Stefania" beat out 24 competitors in the finale of the world's biggest live music event.

An enormous 439 points from the public vote put Ukraine well clear of their rivals, turning a tense finish to the competition into a walkover.

After their performance, they made an impassioned plea to free people still trapped in the besieged Mariupol steel mill.

The UK's Sam Ryder took second place - the first time the UK has placed in the top three at the Eurovision Song Contest in 20 years.

The British singer was top after the national jury vote with 283 points, but there was a huge surge of support for Ukraine in the public vote.

Spain placed third and Sweden fourth.