Ukraine’s World Cup dream is over after a cruel 1-0 defeat to Wales in Sunday’s play-off final left a nation ravaged by war without the release of seeing their country compete in Qatar later this year.

Heads bowed, the Ukrainian players were still saluted like heroes from the small band of visiting fans decked out in blue and yellow flags in one corner of the Cardiff City stadium on Sunday.

“To get to the World Cup would have lifted the spirit of the people,” Igor Makarenko, 44, told AFP. “The spirit Russia is trying to crush.”

The tradesman had travelled with his family from their home in London to support Ukraine.

Having deliberated over whether to return to his homeland to fight, Makarenko stayed put in Britain to help co-ordinate supplies for Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Europe and his family who are still living close to the Belarusian border.

